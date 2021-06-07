Sheesha Finance and Draper Goren Holm to Support the Best DeFi Startups

Dubai, UAE, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance), the first decentralized cryptocurrency mutual fund for DeFi investors to easily access a variety of projects without having to spend days, sometimes weeks doing research, announced a partnership today with leading blockchain venture fund, Draper Goren Holm (https://drapergorenholm.com). Created by investment heavyweights Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm, Draper Goren Holm focuses on incubating and accelerating the best early-stage startups from around the world. The strategic partnership will focus on helping advanced and original blockchain projects overcome obstacles and reach their milestones, as well as supporting each other’s network to ultimately advance blockchain adoption worldwide.

“As we expand into the MENA region and open our incubator DGH Labs in Dubai, we are excited to partner with Sheesha Finance in an effort to grow the local blockchain ecosystem and give startups access to venture funding.” said Josef Holm, Founding Partner at Draper Goren Holm.

Josef Holm and Alon Goren are the same team that has built some of the top blockchain conferences in the world such as LA Blockchain Summit, Global DeFi Summit, NFT Summit, Security Token Summit, and others. In 2019, they partnered with billionaire investor Tim Draper to build the next-generation blockchain venture studio and fund with a global focus. Draper Goren Holm’s growing portfolio includes AI and machine-learning crypto insights solution Lunarcrush, smart contract platform Casper Labs, Tezos DeFi solution StableTech and cap table, compliance, and investor onboarding platform Vertalo.

“Our strategic partnership with DGH will allow our companies to explore global opportunities in the blockchain space. Sheesha Finance is happy to provide quality projects and deal flow from the MENA region to DGH and in turn, gain exposure to markets in Europe and the USA. Our work together will help build a strong network of projects in the blockchain space, bringing more legitimacy and trust in the world of blockchain investing” said Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, founder of Sheesha Finance.

Darmaki has experience as Managing Director of Alphabit Digital Fund, a digital currency fund managing over $400 million in assets, and former Fixed Income and Treasury Specialist at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), estimated to be managing $875 billion to date. Leveraging his knowledge and network, Darmaki bootstrapped Sheesha Finance with his team to create the first DeFi mutual fund: a platform that is unique, easy to participate in, community-driven and fair to all participants.

Since raising almost $10 million during their funding round in March 2021, Sheesha Finance has rapidly grown their ecosystem, partnering with various top-tier blockchain projects spanning DeFi, banking, education, gaming, and more. Recent partners include EQIFI, Plasma Finance, Royale Finance, Blockchain Australia, Splinterlands and Mercor Finance. In addition, with a common goal of transparency and integrity in DeFi, Sheesha’s advisory board includes founding partner of Galaxy Digital and CEO of NFT.com, David Namdar; CEO at StakeHound Albert Castellana; serial investor and industry pioneer, Hartej Sawney; crypto investor and CEO of Transform Group, Michael Terpin and founder and CEO of Beyond Enterprises, Brad Yasar.

To learn more about the Sheesha Finance and Draper Goren Holm partnership, join the Sheesha Telegram channel.

About Sheesha Finance

Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/) is the leading decentralized DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. With plans to become a member-managed decentralised autonomous organization (DAO), Sheesha Finance is dedicated to upholding full transparency and integrity within the DeFi space.





About Draper Goren Holm

Draper Goren Holm (https://drapergorenholm.com) is a blockchain venture studio and fund created by Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm with a focus on incubating and accelerating the best early-stage startups from around the world.