MarketAxess To Participate In The Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that it will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on June 9, 2021.



Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. EST on June 9, 2021. The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler37/register.aspx?conf=pipersandler37&page=mktx&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler37/mktx/2972844

Chris Concannon, President and COO, will participate in the Panel: Presidents of Electronic Fixed Income at 2:30 p.m. EST on June 9, 2021. The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler37/register.aspx?conf=pipersandler37&page=panel2&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler37/panel2/3257478

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Cresci

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

+1-212-813-6027

Media Relations Contacts:

Kyle White

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

+1-212-813-6355

William McBride

RF | Binder

+1-917-239-6726