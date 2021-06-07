The Board notes that on 7th of June Nium, a leading global B2B payments platform, announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ixaris Group Holdings (“Ixaris”). The transaction is for cash and is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2021. Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (“OT3”) has been an investor in Ixaris since August 2002 and this will be a profitable exit.

The most recently published unaudited NAV for OT3 as at 30 November 2020 was 38.4p per share.

Compared to this last published OT3 NAV, the impact of this transaction in isolation is a reduction in the unaudited net asset value (NAV) of £158k, or 2.3p per share.

Further detail – including an updated OT3 NAV as at 28 February 2021 and 31 May 2021 – will be available in the annual report which is expected to be released towards the end of this month.

