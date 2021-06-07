[solidcore] Boutique Fitness Expands to North Carolina - Opens First Studio in Charlotte

Washington, DC, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore] boutique fitness is opening its first studio in North Carolina - in Charlotte’s SouthEND district. [solidcore] has plans to open a number of studios across the Carolinas over the next couple of years.

Located in Charlotte’s trendy SouthEND, the studio boasts 15 machines. The expansion is part of [solidcore]’s extensive growth plan that will bring the workout to over 100 brick-and-mortar locations over the next several years.

Described as “intensified Pilates,” [solidcore] offers a 50-minute, extreme, full-body workout utilizing a patented machine created specifically for the studio. The class targets clients' slow twitch muscle fibers and takes strengthening and conditioning and resistance training to a whole new level.

“We have been looking forward to bringing our workout to North Carolina and specifically “Queen City” – or Charlotte - for a while,” said Bryan Myers, President and CEO of [solidcore]. “Our new location is in a true live – work – play neighborhood with a number of other health and wellness brands right nearby. We are so excited to welcome Charlotte to the [solidcore] community, and we can’t wait to see them under the blue lights soon!”

In accordance with local guidelines, the Charlotte studio is opening at full capacity and will be offering both mask optional and no mask required classes. Clients can expect increased cleaning protocol, utilization of MyShield Surface Cleaner on high touch surfaces and machines (proven to kill covid virus), and air filtration systems. A full list of safety protocols can be found on the [solidcore] website.

The studio opens on June 26th to the public, [community] classes begin on June 15th and continue through June 23rd, and [empowered] classes are being held June 24th and 25th. You can book online now through the website or in the [solidcore] app.

