Beehive Insurance Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Salt Lake City, UT, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salt Lake City, Utah – Beehive Insurance is proud to celebrate 60 years of providing insurance services and products throughout the state of Utah.

Beehive Insurance was established in 1961 when Wilford W. Clyde needed a reliable insurance agency for his heavy civil construction company, WW Clyde & Co. He provided the capital, then appointed his assistant, J. Richard Walton, as the company’s first president.

Other construction and trucking leaders soon found that Richard Walton could help them with their insurance needs, too. Richard built relationships based on shared trust, sincerity, and a tremendous work ethic, brokering deals between his customers and the insurance companies who could best meet their needs.

Today, Beehive is committed to providing customers with “More Than Just A Policy.” In addition to offering a wide range of insurance policies, they have partnered with trusted companies to offer a suite of unique, value-added services, including business consulting, an online HR library, cyber security solutions, outplacement services, background screening solutions, and more.

Recently, the company acquired Certified Insurance, one of Southern Utah’s premier insurance providers. Beehive recognizes that their growth and success as an agency depends on the trusted relationships they build with their customers over time, and they will continue to build those relationships by providing quality products and services to all their customers across the state.

“The growth and success of Beehive Insurance over the past 60 years can be attributed to one thing: our people,” says Doug Snow, President. “We are fortunate to have so many great people here at Beehive currently, and throughout the years. As I think back to when I first started, we had a small office of only four employees. To see where we are today with over 75 employees and multiple offices across the state is quite incredible and rewarding.”

ABOUT BEEHIVE INSURANCE

Beehive Insurance Agency was founded in 1961, and it has grown to be one of Utah’s largest and most trusted agencies with a team of more than 70 employees. Beehive Insurance provides its customers with quality insurance products at the best value, including commercial property & casualty insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, surety bonding, retirement planning, and more. Beehive Insurance is a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, Inc., a family-owned company with over 3,200 professionals throughout the Intermountain West. The mission of Beehive Insurance and Clyde Companies is Building a Better Community.