Cadmium's Award-Winning Spring 2021 Highlights Its Full Range of Capabilities

FOREST HILL, Md., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadmium is prepared to accommodate in-person, virtual, and hybrid events with award-winning products for any occasion. An award-winning Spring 2021 highlights the best features of the Cadmium platform. Accolades range from Best Conference Technology to Best Virtual Event Technology, covering a wide range of capabilities across the event lifecycle.



Cadmium shines at Eventex Awards

Eventex Awards 2021 , the biggest global event awards, saw 561 entries from 37 countries around the world competing for the world's most prestigious accolades. The competition recognizes excellence in every aspect of the event industry - from events and experiences to event technology, suppliers, venues, and destinations.

Cadmium came out on top in two major categories this spring.

Conference Technology (Silver)

Conference Harvester

The Conference Harvester makes it possible for meeting organizers to make instant changes to their content, speakers, and exhibitors, and deliver the most recent information to attendees. It is also a crucial asset in helping planners keep organized. These features helped Conference Harvester earn a Silver at Eventex this year:

Collect speaker biographies, photos, and presentations, in one place. Keep speakers on point by setting task-oriented deadlines. Send emails to custom or template distribution lists to remind them what's left to submit.

Keep Track of your exhibitors, collect information from exhibiting companies, and manage your floor plan through a task-based system. Plus give your sponsors exclusive opportunities to shine by allowing them to purchase booth space and sponsor items in the same place.

Allows meeting organizers to build a list of resources available at their conference, assign those resources to specific rooms in a convention center, then automatically schedule sessions into open rooms with the criteria they've defined.

Make changes to event sessions, activities, events, and booths instantly without the need to submit a request for changes.

Attendee Management Technology (Silver)

eventScribe Live

eventScribe Live brings all the best things about face-to-face educational conferences online. Posters, sessions, and booths all have a home in the digital space on eventScribe websites. But the experience is enhanced through Q&A, polling, and live chat right within live stream players, on-demand content with attendee engagement tools built-in, matchmaking and networking features, and sponsorship opportunities that deliver value to all stakeholders. Here are a few additional features that helped eventScribe Live land Silver at Eventex:

The tile screen homepage, universal search, and track filtering makes content discoverability easy. And tools like note-taking on slides makes the educational experience stand out.

eventScribe Live is also backed by the Conference Harvester system, which allows organizers to make changes instantly, manage speakers and exhibitors, and organize their sessions and activities in meaningful and impactful ways

The best thing about the platform is that it is perfect for both digital and hybrid events, making the transition from one to the other easy for meeting planners and engaging for attendees no matter where they're tuning in from.

The platform is going through continuous development and has added these features in the past twelve months: Improved Live Streaming Experience, Video Chats, Enhanced Content Management, Matchmaking and Networking Features, Virtual Booths with Multiple Tabs and Opportunities, 1-to-1 Video and Text Chat, Additional Accessibility Options, Web-Based Activity Feed, Improved Content Discoverability, Lead Generation Tools, New Sponsorship Opportunities, Video Chat Queue Rooms, Personalized "My Experience" Page.

Cadmium gets recognized at VEI Virtual & Hybrid Awards

Virtual and hybrid events and experiences play a more crucial role than ever before. Organizations are reimagining and reconfiguring their existing events and new formats and event concepts are emerging. The Virtual Events Institute Virtual & Hybrid Awards celebrate this innovation, recognize best practices and excellence, and enable industry peer to peer learning and benchmarking.

The awards showcase inspiring case studies of innovation and creativity from organizers, brands, associations and suppliers in the virtual and hybrid events community.

Event Technology (Shortlisted)

eventScribe Live

The eventScribe Live virtual and hybrid events platform also received recognition at the VEI Awards for a combination of its role in supporting hundreds of virtual events last year, as well as its work on helping American Society for Nutrition (ASN) transition from an in-person to a digital event.

View the event website designs that helped eventScribe Live achieve this recognition here . Read the full ASN case study here .

Want to see Cadmium in action?

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 500 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives.

Learn more about the events technology Cadmium offers at www.cadmiumcd.com or get a demo of the entire platform at www.gocadmium.com .

