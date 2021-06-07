Buchanan Technologies Obtains SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Managed Services

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading managed IT services provider, announced that it has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification for its Managed Services system.



Conducted by Moss Adams, a fully integrated professional services firm, the certification asserts that Buchanan’s managed services practices and related policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy for the review period of June 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021.

Moss Adams’ testing of Buchanan Technologies’ controls included examination of their policies and procedures around control environment, communication and information, risk assessment, monitoring activities, control activities, logical and physical access controls, system operations, change management, risk mitigation, and other critical operational areas.

“At Buchanan, we are committed to our clients’ privacy and security and strive to uphold the most stringent controls to safeguard their data,” said Jim Buchanan, Founder and CEO of Buchanan Technologies. “We believe our SOC 2 accreditation is reflective of this commitment and further strengthens our managed services offerings.”

