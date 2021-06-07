Freedom Alliance Names Fallen Warrior’s Son, Seth Straw, as 2021 Scholarship Student Ambassador

DULLES, Virginia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Alliance, a national organization supporting our nation’s military families and injured service members, has named Seth Straw as this year’s Scholarship Student Ambassador; Seth is a 2020 graduate of Auburn University. In his role as student ambassador Seth will speak publicly about the importance of education and the need for scholarship assistance. He is one of more than 500 students currently receiving scholarships through the Freedom Alliance Scholarship Fund.

He is the son of United States Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert D. Straw, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crashed in May 1997. Lieutenant Straw died four months before Seth was born and is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Seth is currently enrolled at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in Gainesville, FL, and scheduled to graduate in 2024.

Seth has been highly engaged with Freedom Alliance’s programs over the past several years, participating in the annual Scholarship Retreat, the Virtual Scholarship Symposium, and others. “I am looking forward to being this year’s student ambassador for Freedom Alliance so that I can share with supporters of the organization what it means to receive this scholarship to, not only my family and me, but also countless other students and their families who have lost a loved one in the military,” Seth explained, “I also really look forward to meeting more students who I share a similar situation with and the lifelong friendships that come along with sharing that special bond.”

“We could not have asked for a more qualified student ambassador,” said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. “Seth is a resilient young man who is pursuing his dreams while working to keep his father’s memory alive. We know he’ll do a tremendous job representing his family and Freedom Alliance,” he said.

Thousands of scholarships to date have been provided to the son or daughter of a military hero who lost his or her life or was severely injured in military service. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $18.5 million in educational assistance to college students whose parent sacrificed life or limb in military service.

An estimated 7,000 children who lost a parent in Operations Enduring Freedom or Iraqi Freedom may be eligible for the Freedom Alliance Scholarship that is now accepting applications for the upcoming academic year at www.FAScholarship.com.

More About Freedom Alliance

Freedom Alliance has provided more than $18.5 million in scholarship assistance and supports the rehabilitation needs of wounded troops through recreational therapy retreats, Heroes Retreats, mortgage-free homes, and all-terrain wheelchairs. Visit www.FreedomAlliance.org or www.Facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.

