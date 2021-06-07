Westland Insurance Acquires Two Brokerages in Saskatchewan

SURREY, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of two new acquisitions – HK Insurance in Regina, SK and Smith Agencies in Melfort, SK. Both acquisitions are effective June 1, 2021. Regina and Melfort are both new entries for Westland Insurance and support Westland’s expansion strategy to serve more communities across Canada.



HK Insurance was established in 2001, is located in the Glencairn Shopping Centre in Regina and brings 14 new team members; Smith Agencies was established in 1976 and is located right on Main Street in Melfort bringing nine new team members. We are excited to welcome them to the Westland family.

Both companies provide auto, residential, commercial, agriculture, and specialty insurance services.

With these acquisitions, Westland Insurance is adding a total of 23 employees in Saskatchewan. Westland now has more than 170 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national presence of more than 170 locations and over 2,000 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

Media Contact:

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Cari Watson, SVP, Marketing & Customer Experience

Phone: 778-571-3829

mediainquiry@westlandinsurance.ca

www.westlandinsurance.ca