Meru Health Eases Pandemic-Related Depression and Anxiety for Staff at a Top Tier University

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meru Health , which provides the most comprehensive online mental health solution for depression, burnout and anxiety, announced today that it is providing its online mental health treatment program to eligible Stanford University employees and their adult dependents.



Meru Health was selected from among other mental health solutions as an effort to bring an online option for Stanford employees to take care of their mental wellbeing. Meru Health places emphasis on whole health: how our bodies and minds are connected and how factors like nutrition and sleep affect mental wellbeing. The peer-reviewed clinical studies Meru Health has conducted with Harvard, UC Davis, and Stanford Medicine demonstrate that this approach is significantly more effective than the standard of care in the U.S. today, leading to 2-3 times better and longer-lasting results.

Mental health has become a priority in the workplace, as the number of adults experiencing depression or anxiety has tripled during the past year. Meanwhile, the growing provider shortage persists. In light of this, Meru Health is pleased to hasten access to mental health care and improve the quality of care for Stanford employees and adult dependents.

“Stanford is known for being at the forefront of innovation,” said Kristian Ranta, CEO and Founder of Meru Health. “Offering our program to help some of the brightest minds in this world is just very humbling. We’re beyond thrilled to work with the Stanford University team to provide a fast and effective mental health solution for their staff and families.”

Meru Health’s highly scalable solution allows a therapist to treat up to 6 times the patient load than with standard therapy and helps to close the provider gap. The treatment program can be accessed anytime and anywhere via a smartphone app. Each participant is supported by a personal, licensed therapist who guides them through the 12-week online program and helps them to decrease symptoms of depression and anxiety effectively.

Meru Health is setting the new standard in mental healthcare with the most comprehensive online solution that combines licensed therapists and psychiatrists, a smartphone-based treatment program, biofeedback training, anonymous peer support, and habit-changing activities for sleep, nutrition and more. The company is committed to evidence-based care and has published groundbreaking clinical outcomes with Stanford, Harvard, and UC Davis that demonstrate 2-3X better clinical effectiveness and longer lasting results versus the standard of care in the U.S. today. Meru Health partners with major health insurance providers like Cigna, Humana and Moda Health, as well as leading businesses who want to provide best-in-class mental health care for their employees or members. For more information, visit www.meruhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

