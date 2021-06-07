English French

Joint press release

Paris, June 7 2021

THE FONDATION DE LA MER AND BUREAU VERITAS LAUNCH “OCEAN APPROVED ®”, THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL LABEL FOR OCEAN PROTECTION



The Fondation de la Mer and Bureau Veritas, together with the French Ministry of the Sea, are launching "Ocean Approved ®". The label is the first in the world to recognize companies that are committed to understanding and improving their impact on the ocean.



The ocean is a focal point for major issues related to climate and biodiversity. All companies, regardless of their sector of activity, have a role to play. To enable them to understand and assess their interactions with the ocean, thereby providing them with the means to act, the Fondation de la Mer created the Ocean Framework in 2020. This standard translates SDG14 into operational practice.



Building on the rigorous standard, the Ocean Approved ® label recognizes companies that are committed to a process of continuous improvement in their impact on the ocean. Accessible to organizations from all countries, whatever their sector of activity or size, this label complies with the best practice governance standards defined by the CSR platform of France Stratégie.



The French Ministry of the Sea's Delegation for the Sea and Coastline was invited by the Fondation de la Mer to take part in developing the label. It worked in collaboration with Bureau Veritas, BPI France, BCG, EpE and France Invest, all members of the label's governance committee.



The labeling process is based on an evaluation of the actions launched by the company, and on analysis of the governance mechanisms in place. Examples of company actions include reducing or recycling plastic materials, improving wastewater treatment, and paying more attention to the protection of coastal areas. An audit is carried out by an independent third party body, which has been approved by the Fondation de la Mer for its expertise and know-how, to guarantee the truth and accuracy of the company's statements. Bureau Veritas is one of the approved independent third-party bodies.



The entire labeling and auditing process has been tested with three pilot companies: an energy company (Engie), a data center operator (Interxion), and a marine cosmetics company (Thalgo).





Annick Girardin, French Minister of the Sea:

“Civil society—and businesses in particular—must demonstrate commitment to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #14, which is dedicated to the conservation and sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources. The Ocean Approved ® label helps strengthen and structure efforts of both public and private parties. The label is open to all, once again demonstrating France’s commitment to the protection of the oceans and the sustainable use of their resources.”



Sabine Roux de Bézieux, President of Fondation de la Mer:

“In 2020, the Fondation de la Mer launched the Ocean Framework. This is the result of our strong conviction to integrate a global vision that encompasses all issues and challenges facing oceans today. Furthermore, the framework offers companies a way to introduce sea conservation into their transformation strategies. With the Ocean Approved ® label, companies can reach a new level in terms of mobilizing efforts in defense of our planet’s oceans. Organizations that achieve the label are demonstrating to stakeholders that strong commitment.”



Didier Michaud-Daniel, CEO of Bureau Veritas:

“As one of the world's leading providers of audit and certification services, we help our clients be more efficient, methodical and trustworthy in their journey toward more sustainable business and a more sustainable world. We are thus proud to contribute to implementing this label, and to support companies and institutions in their voluntary efforts to improve their direct and indirect impact on the oceans. Ocean Approved ® will also enable them to set an example in their respective industries.”



