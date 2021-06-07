English French

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For May 2021

CLICHY – June 07, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for May 2021 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 03/05/21 3,270 60.3175 197,238.23 04/05/21 3,190 61.8007 197,144.23 05/05/21 3,205 61.4403 196,916.16 06/05/21 3,180 61.9510 197,004.18 07/05/21 3,178 62.7032 199,270.77 10/05/21 3,090 63.9598 197,635.78 11/05/21 3,078 64.0152 197,038.79 12/05/21 3,079 63.7090 196,160.01 13/05/21 3,079 64.0966 197,353.43 14/05/21 3,073 64.4176 197,955.28 17/05/21 3,064 64.2128 196,748.02 18/05/21 3,060 64.2158 196,500.35 19/05/21 3,060 64.2814 196,701.08 20/05/21 3,060 63.7767 195,156.70 21/05/21 3,100 63.1974 195,911.94 24/05/21 3,100 63.2640 196,118.40 25/05/21 3,100 63.3350 196,338.50 26/05/21 3,164 61.9913 196,140.47 27/05/21 3,200 62.5574 200,183.68 28/05/21 3,200 62.1492 198,877.44 31/05/21 3,240 60.5740 196,259.76 TOTAL 65,770 62.9262 4,138,653.21

