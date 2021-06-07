NBC OLYMPICS SELECTS MOBILE BROADCASTING, ENGINEERING CONSULTATION AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF OLYMPIC GAMES IN TOKYO

STAMFORD, Conn., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected NEP Group to provide mobile broadcasting, engineering consultation, and technical support for its production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, which take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 – August 8. The announcement was made today by Chip Adams, VP Venue Engineering, NBC Sports Group & Olympics, and Glen Levine, President, NEP U.S. Broadcast Services.

NEP will provide outside broadcast units Supershooter 8, ST1 and ND6, as well as associated services, gear and technical support, for live coverage of the Opening Ceremony at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, as well as athletics, swimming and diving events throughout the Games.

“NBC Olympics and NEP started our Olympic Games journey together more than 30 years ago at the 1988 Seoul Olympics,” said Levine. “I’m happy to say that NEP’s team of managers, engineers and technicians has been an integral part of NBC Olympics’ coverage of every Olympic Games since that time. We’re extremely proud of our relationship with NBC Olympics and thrilled to support this successful, longstanding partnership with our OB units, robo cams and high-speed cameras, flypacks and creative technical solutions.”

“NEP has been a great partner over the years supporting our Olympic Games production efforts with excellent facilities and a staff that is focused on providing the best service to their clients,” said Adams. “We look forward to another successful chapter in our continuing Olympic Games partnership.”

NEP’s U.S. Broadcast Services and U.S. Specialty Capture divisions will send an extensive team of engineering, technical, operations, logistics and project management specialists to support NBC Olympics’ production of the Olympic Summer Games from Tokyo.

About NBC Olympics

A division of NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games. NBC Olympics is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. NBC Olympics also produces thousands of hours of Olympic sports programming throughout the year, which is presented on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

About NEP Group

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 88 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 25 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

— NBC OLYMPICS —