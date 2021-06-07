Apollonia Ponti Announces “Dating and Relationship Coaching” Programs for Men

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social isolation has changed various practices about how people live today. One of the most subtle and yet most significant is how it has changed men and women's love lives. For that matter, it is a strange time to not be in a relationship or trying to get into a relationship. Nonetheless, this is where Apollonia Ponti plays the part as a coach. Her “Dating & Relationship Coaching” programs help men unlock their true potential and transform their love life!



Apollonia is a certified coach, speaker and expert that specializes in coaching men. She offers Dating and Relationships Coaching for men which includes advice and professional guidance that helps attract women into their lives. Apollonia always had a passion for love. Such leads her to guide men to believe LOVE is not complicated, unrealistic, scary, unhealthy, false, or addictive. Through her coaching programs; Master Your Confidence, The Algorithm of Attraction, Private One-on-One Sessions, blogs, videos, and podcasts, Apollonia has helped several men to find the love of their lives.

Apollonia Ponti's Dating and Relationship Coaching Programs

Coach Apollonia Ponti has various effective and unique dating programs designed specifically for men. The “Master Your Confidence", The "Algorithm of Attraction", Private One-on-One Sessions, blogs, videos, and podcasts. Apollonia believes that it’s how people love themselves that determines the quality and happiness of life. As a result, these programs link men with their highest selves, allowing them to naturally attract the woman they deserve.

Master Your Confidence Program

"Master Your Confidence" is a 1-Hour packed seminar with all techniques clients could use daily. Men will learn the confidence that every woman wants. They can start attracting a woman with confidence in cooperation to a step by a step action plan. Such includes valuable studies that nobody talks about and the special 3-P formula to make confidence last.



The Algorithm of Attraction Program

"The Algorithm of Attraction Program" is a 6-week group coaching program. This program is designed for men to attract the woman they want and be the ultimate man they desire. Apollonia teaches you everything about attraction and more



Private One-on-One Session Program

"Private One-on-One Session" is a Via Skype, Telephone, and Email Program with her or her trained coaches. Men clients will get the truth in everything the goal talks about, key principles in what they may be missing and actionable objectives to work towards to make sure to achieve success. Want to attract that woman into your life? Want to master your attraction skills so dating and relationships are world win experiences?



The program also comes in different services:

Apollonia:

1. Quick Analysis (Phone/Skype Support)

2. Complete Assessment (Phone/Skype Support)

3. Email Coaching

4. Attraction Program Coaching w/Apollonia

Coach Natalie:

1. Quick Analysis

2. Complete Analysis

3. 30 Day Email Coaching

4. The Ultimate Package

Coach Cynthia:

1. Email Support

2. 30 Day Email Coaching

3. 30 min Coaching Call

4. 1-hour Coaching Call

Here’s how it works:

1. Choose a coach

2. The member will receive an email from their coach.

3. Confirm a date and time that the coach will send by email.

4. They will give the member confirmation and call then get them results.

Blog

Here in "Apollonia's Blog," she provides her finest advice on all matters related to love. Her blog article will assist men in finding answers and provide them with wonderful resources to help them alter their lives.



Videos

"Apollonia Ponti TV" is a YouTube channel where she gives men guidance and ideas in the form of videos. This method helps men to widen their knowledge and understanding about attracting women and being confident.



Podcast

"The Write Your Legend - PODCAST" this podcast is designed for men to understand the most asked questions about women. Such will help you master your attraction skills, confidence, and help understand what women want.

Why SHOULD Men Experience Apollonia’s Dating and Relationship Coaching Programs?

Men will be able to get knowledge on how to deal with women the way they want. Apollonia’s team will offer one-on-one coaching to men seeking guidance in their dating or relationship lives. In addition, the program provides mentoring through courses and a famous podcast, utilizing not just her voice and thoughts but also the voices of professionals with whom she converses. They then deliver workshops and seminars with trained coaches; Coach Natalie and Coach Cynthia, that provide essential information to assist men's relationships to prosper and last a lifetime.

Conclusion

Every relationship coach operates uniquely, so there is typically something to suit every personality and learning style. Some trainers provide online seminars and courses that you can take at your leisure. Others combine this do-it-yourself approach with a regular one-on-one phone or video chat session to provide more targeted instruction and responsibility. Apollonia Ponti and her crew would be ideal for achieving a man's dream woman.

-- Visit Apollonia Ponti https://www.apolloniaponti.com/private-coaching/ here. --

