Grafana Labs Hosts Second Annual GrafanaCONline Bringing Global Community Members Together

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafana Labs , company behind the world’s most popular open and composable operational dashboards, today kicked off GrafanaCONline , the free virtual conference focused on the global Grafana community. GrafanaCONline will bring together thousands of community members to share best practices, network, and learn about the latest major new features being added to Grafana and other exciting Grafana Labs product news. Running June 7-17, 2021, this year’s event features more than 20 presentations from leading organizations such as Ozark Integrated Circuits and their work with the International Space Station, Siemens Mobility, Roblox, and Robinhood, to name a few.



“We look forward to the day when we can once again bring the Grafana community together in-person to celebrate all that we’ve accomplished, but until that happens, we’re delighted to bring back GrafanaCONline for a second year,” said Raj Dutt, co-founder and CEO of Grafana Labs. “This year’s conference features something for everyone, including exciting new product features coming in Grafana 8.0, as well as customer use cases in every area from the Internet of Things to traditional business intelligence.”

The conference opens with a keynote address from Dutt providing a recap of Grafana Labs’ terrific traction over the previous year, as well as a peek into the future of Grafana and observability. Torkel Ödegaard, creator of the Grafana project and co-founder of Grafana Labs, will demonstrate the new features of Grafana 8.0, including new visualization types, new alerting system, streaming capabilities, data source improvements, and added Enterprise features. To cap off the opening session, Dutt will return to the stage to host a Q&A with Darryn Dieken, Chief Availability Officer at Salesforce, and Frances Zhao-Perez, Senior Director of Product Management at Salesforce, to discuss the evolution from observability to availability, its effect on their internal and external culture, and how ultimately, they are adapting for the future.

“GrafanaCon is a great place to meet virtually and collaborate with the wider community of worldwide developers and users pushing the boundaries of open source observability,” said Ben Kochie, Site Reliability Engineer at Reddit and contributor on the Prometheus team.

The ten-day event will conclude with a final session from Dutt on “ The Business of Grafana Labs ,” featuring exciting updates on key milestones and the future of the business. To view the detailed agenda, previous presentations, and to register for GrafanaCONline, visit https://grafana.com/about/events/grafanacon/2021/ .

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability stack built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are over 1,000 Grafana Labs customers including Bloomberg, JP Morgan Chase, eBay, PayPal, and Sony, and more than 750,000 active installations of Grafana around the globe. Grafana Labs helps companies manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud, or self-managed with Grafana Enterprise Stack, both featuring extensive enterprise data source plugins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting and security, scalable metrics (Prometheus & Graphite), logs (Grafana Loki) and tracing (Grafana Tempo). Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lead Edge Capital. Follow Grafana on Twitter at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com .