Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – May 31, 2021

| Source: Erytech Pharma S.A. Erytech Pharma S.A.

Lyon, FRANCE

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

DateTotal of shares composing the share capitalTotal of brut (1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights

December 31, 202020 057 56221 592 59821 590 098
January 31, 202120 395 48221 930 51821 928 018
February 28, 202121 139 66822 668 70522 666 205
March 31, 202121 619 89423 149 44623 146 946
April 30, 202121 646 48923 176 06123 173 561
May 31, 202126 048 22527 569 79727 567 297

(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

