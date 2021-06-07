EY US Announces Scott Pauga of Second Life Mac as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award Finalist

SKOKIE, Ill., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Scott Pauga, founder and CEO of Second Life Mac, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award finalist. Second Life Mac buys and refurbishes used Apple devices from schools and businesses. Click to tweet.



Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond. The program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation; Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation; and Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC.

Pauga was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 28,2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“It’s a real honor to be named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year®,” said Pauga. “The last couple years have been very challenging for schools and businesses, and I’m proud of how the Second Life Mac team has innovated to help them keep their organizations running as smoothly as possible.”

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac is disrupting the device buyback industry by coupling the best Apple lifecycle expertise with outstanding customer service, start to finish custody of devices, and the most transparent process. The used devices Second Life Mac procures from schools and businesses are refurbished, data is securely erased to Department of Defense and NIST standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. Headquartered in Skokie, Ill., the company is an Entrepreneur 360 winner, and has been awarded for its innovation by EdTech Digest and Tech & Learning. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and The Kauffman Foundation. In the Midwest Region, sponsors also include, Cresa Global, Inc., The LaSalle Network, PNC Bank, Becker Professional Education, and 1871. More information is available at ey.com/us/eoy.

