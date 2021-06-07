Award-winning Life & Career Coach Catherine Wright offers Signature 1:1 Coaching and Group Coaching Programs 

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Coaching & Mentorship can help people maximize their performance and achieve astonishing results. Catherine Wright, accredited, award-winning, Transformational Life & Career Coach and Business Mentor, offers 1:1 Signature RESULT Coaching, online courses and corporate events that empower individuals to maximise their full potential, rewire their mindset for success and confidently step into their next-level self so that they can perform at their best both personally & professionally.

Catherine’s 1:1 Signature RESULT coaching and other programs helps her clients take aligned actions to become the very best version of themselves. She specializes in business, positive psychology, energy & neuroscience to deliver a multi-dimensional experience for her clients, enabling them to create the life that they want. Catherine’s mantra is “you need a different perspective, different strategy, and a different mindset to get different & better results”. It’s her mission to help her clients find their purpose and create their own unique path to transform their self-belief, confidence, career, relationships, and overall mindset.

As a high-achiever herself, Catherine has experienced the challenges that come with successfully climbing corporate ladders. She has thrived in fast-paced & pressured environments, having spent almost a decade in the corporate finance sector and dealt with the trials and tribulations of balancing life, work and also well-being. As important as Catherine’s formal qualifications (first-class BSc Business degree, ICF Level 5 Diploma Life & Career Coach) are, her most extensive training has been her life experience, which has been a key element to her success. Catherine has a unique blend of significant experience in the corporate world and in-depth knowledge and training in emotional intelligence, health & relationships.



Catherine is also the Founder of the Women in Business Society (@womeninbusinesssociety), a global network for millennial business women that empowers, champions and supports current and future female leaders. You can sign up to the free membership here.

The 1:1 Signature RESULT Coaching

Catherine Wright’s 6 Step Transformation



Catherine’s 6 step RESULT transformation program takes place over 4-6 months (depending on client preference) and uses proven methods and bespoke solutions to take individuals from feeling stuck and unfulfilled, to unlocking their full potential and achieving full clarity in creating the life they envisioned but didn't think was possible.



As their coaching journey evolves, Catherine’s client’s overcome the limiting beliefs that previously held them back from living in the highest version of themselves. Catherine keeps her clients focused and accountable so that they achieve real, sustainable results and a long-lasting transformation, enabling them to thrive both personally and professionally.

The Signature Six-Step “R E S U L T” method:

Step 1: R – elease. Identify and reflect on the limiting beliefs and hidden blocks that have been holding you back. Get clarity on your purpose and goals and pinpoint your inner critic.





E – volve. Shift out of these self-limiting beliefs through proven methodology. Evolve and integrate your new belief systems, habits, thoughts, and intentions consistently.





S – trength. Practice and welcome self-acceptance. Increase the frequency of your self-worth. Raise your game & confidence and identify your unique power & strength to radiate unshakeable inner confidence.





U – nderstand. Observe your behaviours to enable deep inner understanding, allowing you to rewrite and create your dream reality with a clear-cut strategy and action plan to get you to where you want to be. Take consistent, empowered decision-making actions to step into that next level.





L – everage. Leverage and apply your learnings and new skills to successfully influence the destination of your life & career. Listen to your inner voice and laser your focus to handle whatever life throws your way.





T – ransform. Embody your highest self and achieve your goals consistently & effortlessly. Create long-lasting action and SUSTAINABLE results in your personal & professional life.



Corporate events



Catherine creates bespoke events and workshops that are tailored to specific requirements to transform workplace wellbeing through coaching, support, and strategic interventions. She creates programs for companies and individuals who want to work on specific areas ranging from team-building, stress-management, burn-out, to leadership in the workplace to ensure that teams are thriving now and are prepared for the workplace of the future.

Conclusion



Catherine Wright provides her clients with a unique blend of accredited coaching & mentoring that helps them rediscover their strengths and maximize their potential to achieve their desired results. She encourages and supports clients on a range of professional and personal issues (getting to the root cause of their challenges, rather than facilitating a quick fix), whether this is transforming careers or starting a business, improving relationships, creating balance, managing health & well-being or creating financial abundance.

To find out more about how Catherine Wright can provide long-lasting transformation in your life, connect with her HERE.

