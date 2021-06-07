Technicorum Group Collaborates with Singer/Songwriter Ani Connor for Launch of First-Ever NFT by a Swedish Music Artist

STOCKHOLM, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Swedish/Scottish singer songwriter Ani Connor today announced the launch of “Blue Sky Pitch,” the first-ever NFT offered by a Swedish musician. The project is supported by Technicorum Group, and will feature a live-streamed performance of “Blue Sky Pitch” on June 16th, which is the date when the NFT auction goes live on OpenSea. The concert will be broadcast from Epicenter in Stockholm, a community of digital scale-ups, corporates, intrapreneurs and entrepreneurs.

Like many other artists, Ani Connor has been hit hard over the past year by the pandemic and fought her way through the loss of album releases in the UK, gigs and other revenue opportunities. As the NFT phenomenon was gaining traction, she decided to get on board to produce “Blue Sky Pitch” as an NFT concert.

“There are very few options for musicians to distribute and monetize their music. Quite frankly, we need close to 1000 streams just to make enough to buy an average cup of coffee. It's life and death for many creators and if NFT’s can be a way to democratize the music industry, I want to explore the possibilities”, says Ani Connor

The concert will include unreleased material from Ani Connor’s upcoming EP, as well as the premiere of her new single MyBrain (to be released June 17). The material will then be packaged and auctioned off as an NFT together with an addition of a few separate collectable NFTs by the artist.

The project is being produced in collaboration with PR-strategist Linda Wakeham, WoWeBe Music Group and Daniel Daboczy, CEO of the Singaporean based crypto advisory firm Technicorum, incubator of DeFi pioneer KingSwap.

“The current and growing interest in NFTs is providing unique new avenues for artists to not only showcase their work, but to also monetize creations through new revenue streams, and for consumers and fans to obtain access to one-of-a-kind pieces,” said crowdfunding entrepreneur Daniel Daboczy, CEO of Technicorum Group. “We are excited to be involved in Ani’s history-making Swedish release, and continue to explore new and creative ways to connect artists with their communities.”

More information about ‘Blue Sky Pitch NFT’ can be found on aniconnor.com.

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Group comprises of subsidiaries, a few which are regulated, specializing in various verticals in the Digital Assets space, with a one-stop-shop capability to launch, incubate and bring to the global market any blockchain, digital asset, fintech, NFT, DeFi etc project, and is primarily responsible for the KingSwap project, with references of over 100 ICO’s worked on in the past 3 years through its subsidiaries.