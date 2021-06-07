IDG Communications Dominates 2021 Azbees with 38 Awards for Editorial & Design Excellence

Boston, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – is honored to have the Azbee Award judges recognize the CIO, Computerworld, CSO, InfoWorld and Network World editorial teams with nine national and 29 regional 2021 awards, bringing their total to 38. CIO had a banner year, receiving top honors for the State of the CIO coverage, as well as Social Media Account of the Year. The awards were presented by the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE), which honors the best in business-to-business journalism.



“The CIO, Computerworld, CSO, InfoWorld, and Network World teams take tremendous pride in producing timely content to help IT decision-makers use technology to grow their business and become more efficient,” says Eric Knorr, Editor in Chief, IDG Communications, Inc. “Over the past year, we have also used our platform to elevate diverse voices in the industry. We thank ASPBE, as well as our community, for celebrating our commitment to social justice.”

Our readers, and writers, faced many new challenges in 2020 and technology was often a common denominator. From working remotely, to video conferencing, security breaches and beyond our team made sure that our readers had the strategy and tips needed to succeed. Additionally, our readers also shared their voices and insights to their peers, showcasing the strength of the IDG community and continuing our commitment to editorial quality and trust.

“At IDG Communications, Inc. we pride ourselves in the trusted relationships we have with our readers due to the robust and relevant content our team creates,” says Matt Egan, Global Editorial Director, IDG Communications, Inc. “I am beyond proud that the work of our world class content team continues to be recognized by the industry.”

Continuing the editorial excellence momentum, IDG is in the running for six 2021 Jesse H. Neal Awards, organized by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). These awards recognize premier B2B journalism. CIO has been named a finalist for Best Media Brand, Best Single Article, and Best Use of Social Media; CSO for Best Website; and Computerworld for Best Commentary/Blog and Best COVID-19 Subject-Related Package.

2021 National ASBPE Azbee Award Recap

CIO

CSO

Web How-To Article – How to Optimize Windows Event Logging to Better Investigate Attacks (Bronze)





Network World

2021 Regional ASBPE Azbee Award Recap

CIO

Computerworld

CSO

InfoWorld

Network World

Looking to engage with the influential audience that relies on this trusted content? Contact us to learn more about our solutions.

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology, because we believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.

IDG is a trusted and dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our trusted brands, global 1st party data intelligence and Triblio platform identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.