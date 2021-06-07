New York’s Iconic 116th Street Festival will Celebrate its 36th Anniversary with a Major Virtual Show on July 10

— National and Regional Broadcast TV, Live Stream, and OTT media partners will boost virtual festival, including VME; Tarima; NY 1; Bronx Net; La MegaO; La Mega Puerto Rico; VivaLive TV; SBS Interactive; Impremedia; and more —



— Event is being produced in partnership with the innovative team of Manny Ruiz of Brilla Media and Ralph Paniagua of Atlantino —

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hispanic Marketing and Advertising Group, along with Abrazo Fraternal del Barrio Foundation organizers of New York City’s venerable 116th Street Festival announced today that the 36th anniversary of the show will be celebrated as a major virtual broadcast event. This year the 116th Street Virtual Festival will be produced in partnership with the nationally recognized team, Manny Ruiz of Brilla Media and Ralph Paniagua of Atlantino and will be broadcast and livestreamed on multiple TV, online and OTT media platforms.

“We miss being on the streets of New York but it’s still too early in the city’s post-COVID recovery to execute an in-person festival that would be to our standard so this year we’re putting our full force and creativity behind a major virtual experience for 2021,” said David Acosta, President of Abrazo Fraternal del Barrio Fdn. “We’re producing a world-class event that will not only honor our great city but through the power of TV and digital, will permanently expand our audience nationally – and internationally - more dynamically than ever before.”

The 116th Street Virtual Festival will enjoy major national and regional media, digital and OTT views thanks to distribution partnerships with VME TV Network, Tarima TV Network, Noticias 1, Bronx Net, MegaTVO Orlando, Mega TV Puerto Rico, VivaLive TV, Spanish Broadcasting System Interactive, Maria Marina Live, and Impremedia’s network of El Diario NY, La Raza, and La Opinion, among others.

The two-hour broadcast and live stream experience will feature a jam-packed line-up of iconic and emerging Latin music artists, celebrity co-hosts, a fashion show, mixology segments, Latino culinary recipes, Special Historical segments of the beginnings of Salsa in New York and other creative surprises. Brilla Media and Atlantino have produced several of the pandemic’s most prominent virtual festivals, including the recent Cinco de Mayo LA Virtual Festival (see the 1-min. recap video here) and Altísimo Live, which was a PRWeek 2021 finalist for the Best Multicultural Marketing Campaign of the Year.

As part of the 116th Street Festival’s annual social good focus, organizers will soon announce a local non-profit that will be showcased during the event.

Other Production Partners

Additional media and production partners of the 116th Street Virtual Festival include Jerry Vargas; Futura Enterprises; Nick Lugo and Peter Spinella of HMAG; Latin Heat Media; The Cerro Group; Latinx Newswire; Dustelli Music; Eddie Lopez; Heather Lopez and Rachel Matos

Award-winning broadcaster and producers Richy Miranda-Cortese and Ralph Paniagua will direct the broadcast with Efrain Gonzalez as the Master Editor.

About Hispanic Marketing and Advertising, Inc.

The 116th Street Festival has become a major part of East Harlem’s cultural experience thanks in part to Abrazo Fraternal del Barrio Fdn President David Acosta and V.P. Bob Acosta who created the event and produced it along with Nick Lugo President and Executive VP Peter Spinella from Hispanic Marketing and Advertising Group. Both companies are based out of East Harlem for over 35 years and an important part of the community.

About Atlantino LLC

Over the past 35 years, Ralph and Joseph Paniagua have built Atlantino into a powerhouse sponsorship and activations platform for Latino sports, entertainment, experiential, and digital. Through Atlantino and the company’s Latino Baseball and Latino Boxing media properties, Ralph has spearheaded Fortune 100 brand activations with more than 18 Major League Baseball teams, the Roberto Clemente Foundation, and more recently Golden Boy.

In 2020, with the Covid-19 pandemic cancelling many of major Latino events, Ralph pivoted to co-produce the 116 Street Festival and Calle Ocho Festivals as major live streams reaching millions of viewers.

About Brilla Media

Latinx-owned and operated, Brilla Media provides brand marketers with innovative Latinx branded entertainment, media, and experiential storytelling. Created by Manny and Angela Ruiz, the branded entertainment company features five service pillars: Brilla Media (distribution), Brilla Live (festivals and livestreams), Brilla Creative (original storytelling), Brilla Social (influencer and social media amplification), and Brilla Purpose (social good).

