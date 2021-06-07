Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), June 7, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)



Consideration excluding fees

(€)



31/05/2021 MTA 8,000 173.6553 1,389,242.40 01/06/2021 MTA 1,739 172.9928 300,834.48 02/06/2021 MTA 1,115 173.4698 193,418.83 03/06/2021 MTA 1,032 174.8629 180,458.51



Total







- 11,886 173.6458 2,063,954.22

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till June 4, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

• Euro 60,376,379.19 for No. 352,847 common shares purchased on the MTA.

• USD 6,499,176.89 (Euro 5,397,752.49*) for No. 31,714 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of June 4, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,297,072 common shares equal to 3.61% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until June 4, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,111,746 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 569,196,364.84.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

