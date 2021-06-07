Traffic Data May 2021

Although Icelandair Group’s traffic data continue to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the total capacity and the number of passengers increased considerably compared to May 2020 as well as between months, from April 2021.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers on international and domestic flights was around 40,000. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 21,900 compared to around 3,200 in May 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 14,400 in May 2021 and from Iceland around 5,700. The load factor on international flights was 35.2% compared to 29.4% in May 2020. It should be noted that in recent months, Icelandair has used Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft to increase cargo capacity, which in turn negatively impacts the load factor. The capacity of the international network increased considerably between years and tripled from last month. On-time performance was 93% in May compared to 96% in May 2020.

Travel demand is increasing in line with the progress of vaccinations and the easing of travel restrictions. Icelandair notes considerable interest in Iceland as a destination and is seeing good results of its marketing efforts internationally. Icelandair expects to carry over 30,000 tourists to Iceland in June.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 18,000 in May. The load factor was 72.3%, compared to 71.1% in May 2020. The capacity of the domestic network has been increasing over the past months and will have reached 2019 levels in June. Passengers travelling to and from Greenland are now categorized as passengers on international flights, following the completion of the integration of Icelandair and Air Iceland Connect in mid-March. Last year’s figures have been adjusted accordingly.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 39% year-on-year. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometers, increased by 24% from May 2020.

PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL MAY 21 MAY 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 39.885 8.830 352% 126.797 616.331 -79% Load Factor 36,6% 33,1% 3,5 ppt 35,6% 70,2% -34,6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 193.103 26.497 629% 458.299 2.375.724 -81% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 70.765 8.773 707% 163.236 1.668.082 -90% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS MAY 21 MAY 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 21.913 3.168 592% 55.303 564.755 -90% Load Factor 35,2% 29,4% 5,8 ppt 33,4% 70,2% -36,8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 185,8 24,1 669% 426,5 2.354,1 -82% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 65,5 7,1 822% 142,6 1.653,2 -91% Stage length (KM) 3.043 2.579 18% 2.624 2.946 -11% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 93,0% 96,0% -3,0 ppt 90,0% 81,0% 9,0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS MAY 21 MAY 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 17.972 5.662 217% 71.494 51.576 39% Load Factor 72,3% 71,1% 1,3 ppt 65,0% 68,6% -3,6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 7,3 2,3 211% 31,8 21,7 47% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS MAY 21 MAY 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 1.213 2.002 -39% 5.522 9.655 -43% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 12.521 10.111 24% 56.755 47.225 20%

Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is



