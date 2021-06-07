“The END of the CDC, NIH, FDA?” wonders Dr Harte

United States, California, Corte Madera, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Don Harte, noted chiropractic activist, 40-year chiropractic veteran, and former Libertarian State Senate candidate, asks, “Is it time to dismantle the CDC, NIH and FDA, along with the state and county ‘public health’ agencies?”

Dr. Harte states, “these so-called public health agencies have failed, miserably. During this ‘pandemic,’” Dr. Harte continues, “these agencies have aggregated and abused their power, colluded with a hostile regime, and, essentially, destroyed normal society.”

“These public health agencies,” according to Dr. Harte, “instead of their alleged purpose, promoting health, they have damaged, and in many cases destroyed, the physical and mental health of millions.”

“It is now obvious that the federal agencies, especially Dr. Fauci, had a large hand in actually creating this Covid-19 crisis,” says Dr. Harte. “The evidence is clear that we, our own federal ‘health’ agencies, are engaged in ‘gain-of-function’ research. They are forcing mutations in pathogens, disease-causing micro-organisms, that occur in animals, to make them leap to humans, and to make them more virulent… dangerous.”

“Far worse,” Dr. Harte charges, “is that Dr. Fauci, through a sneaky third-party grant, financed this insanely dangerous research at the Wuhan Virology Laboratory, in China, an enemy of the United States.” He goes on, “This is not only grossly irresponsible science. This is treason. Even if Covid-19 was due to an accidental release of the virus, American workers in that laboratory had already left due to poor safety precautions. They knew!”

“The FDA” according to Dr. Harte, “the agency responsible for the safety of new and old vaccines and other drugs, only granted the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines approval under ‘emergency’ provisions, as these are officially classed as experimental.” He points out “The real crime, the real gross irresponsibility, is that the FDA has not made clear to the public that these vaccines are (1) experimental, and (2), they are not, by definition, vaccines.” Dr. Harte clarifies: “These so-called vaccines are in Phase III, and are definitely experimental, as are the tests for Covid-19. A vaccine contains some of the pathogen, the disease-causing virus or bacteria, to stimulate artificial immunity. These ‘vaccines” have no pathogen. They are designed to hijack one’s genetic machinery, fooling the body’s cells into producing the spike protein of the virus.” Dr. Harte adds, “this is the modern genetic version of the fictional Dr. Frankenstein. The monster will surely ravage the village! But how, and when?” He concludes, “We have a disgraceful lie of omission, to fool the public, to sell the vaccines, to sell the loss of liberty and normal life. And let us keep in mind that these government agencies, the vaccine manufacturers, the doctors, have ZERO liability. Is this public knowledge?”

Dr. Harte says, “This whole thing, directed by these scientifically perverse and corrupt agencies, is a disgrace. The actual, real life science is in. We know lockdowns do not work. Aside from political idiocy, there can be no debate. California vs. Texas? New York vs. Florida? Italy vs. Sweden? The magic 6-foot distancing? Even the compliant NY Times stated that that was ‘pulled out of thin air.’ The myth of the masks is so thin that the CDC did an experiment with mannequins. How lame can you get?”

“This is now,” Dr. Harte says, “obvious corruption and bad science in regards to this faked plague. But there’s the ongoing corruption of the CDC owning patents of many pf the vaccines that they mandate, plus the long-standing incestuous personnel relationship between Big Pharma and the FDA. Disgusting!”

Dr. Harte gets right down to it… “These unscientific, authoritarian actions of the CDC, WHO. et. al. have caused millions to go hungry throughout the world, through massive economic disruption. In this country, they have destroyed small businesses, while vastly enriching Amazon, Walmart, and other giant corporations, potentially destroying the dreams of those who own small businesses, the core of America. They have destroyed jobs, adding to government dependence, causing further destruction of our country. They have taken a toll upon the physical and mental health of everyone, with the masks, social isolation and idleness, especially affecting children, with their arbitrary closing of schools, where there is, demonstrably, insignificant risk.”

“They want us to worry about the death toll from Covid-19,” charges Dr. Harte. “Back in August, the CDC announced that only 6% of the reported Covid deaths had no co-morbidities. Now they claim the death toll is upwards of 550,000. 6% of that is… 33,000 How many have been hurt and damaged from the resultant increases in domestic abuse? How many deaths from drug overdoses and suicides, from the stress of this government-caused craziness? That figure is undoubtedly higher than 33,000. Who ya gonna blame?”

“According to VAERS, the federal agency for reporting vaccine injuries and deaths, there have been about 4500 deaths from the three Covid-19 non-vaccine vaccines,” reports Dr. Harte. “It has long been accepted that the numbers that come to VAERS represent only between 10% and 1% of the actual events. Because of the current extreme social pressures, we must assume 1%, at the maximum. Therefore, we must multiply their 4500 by 100. That equals 450,000. It appears that their ‘cure’ is far worse than their disease. And we haven’t seen the long-term repercussions.”

“In the end,” declares Dr. Harte, “we must conclude that not only are our health agencies inefficient, they are the CAUSE of this whole disaster. Then, they made everything far, far worse. Maybe we don’t need these agencies. They have actually taken lives, and taken liberty. Continued reliance on these entities are a sure path to dictatorship.”

Dr. Harte asks, “Show me where, in the Constitution, is the government given the authority to regulate our health? Actually, the Fourth Amendment guarantees us the right to be free in our person! Much more recently, from some of the horrors of the Nazis, we have the Nuremberg Code. Dr. Benjamin Rush, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, wrote: ‘Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of the Republic should make a Special privilege for medical freedoms as well as religious freedom.’”

Dr. Don Harte, former medical student, is a principled, traditional chiropractor serving Marin and the Greater Bay Area since 1981. He is an activist in the struggle for free speech for chiropractors. Dr. Harte was named 2006 “Chiropractor of the Year” by the World Chiropractic Alliance (WCA). He has served on the Boards of the WCA and the Council on Chiropractic Practice. His articles have been published in OMNI magazine, San Francisco Chronicle, Marin Independent Journal, North Bay Biz, Chiropractic Journal and Journal of the California Chiropractic Association. He has spoke at Sherman College of Chiropractic in South Carolina, and Life-West Chiropractic College in Hayward, California.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/end-of-cdc-nih-fda.html

