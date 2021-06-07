Mitch Gould And Nutritional Products International: Unemployment Rate Drops, Stock Market Near Record High

BOCA RATON, FL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unemployment rate in May decreased, which is welcome news to Mitch Gould and the health and wellness brands that he represents.

“The economic rebound in the U.S. is continuing and appears on track to be the best economy in four decades,” said Gould, CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “We expect bumps but Wall Street sees the recent economic news positively. Businesses view the labor market improving slowly, which will keep the Federal Reserve from hitting the breaks and start increasing interest rates.”

The unemployment rate decreased to 5.8 percent, down from 6.1 percent in April, and the stock market is near record highs.

“Barron’s reported earlier this year that the U.S. was ‘primed to grow at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years thanks to pent-up consumer spending,’” Gould said, adding that more recent reports still support this forecast.

The Conference Board estimates that real GDP growth will reach 8.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021, and 6.4 percent for the entire year. The economic organization forecasts that real GDP growth will hit 3.7 percent in 2022 and 2.9 in 2023.

“The economists report that a ‘surge in consumer spending’ will drive the economy’s rebound,” he said.

Gould said the surge in consumer spending is great news for retailers across the country and NPI’s clients who are launching new products in the American consumer market.

“We are working with several new brands this month that want to tap into the expected consumer spending surge,” Gould said. “At NPI, we are putting our clients into a position to take advantage of the economic rebound.”

To provide domestic and international brands with a cost-effective approach to launch new products in the U.S., Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform.

“The ‘Evolution of Distribution” method brings together all the sales, logistics and marketing services brands need to launch new products,” Gould said, adding that for many clients NPI becomes their U.S. headquarters. “I created a one-stop, turnkey operation that emphasizes cost-effectiveness and speed to market.”

During Gould’s 30-year career, he has sold almost every imaginable consumer good on the market.

“With health and wellness products, I placed more than 150 brands onto the virtual shelves on Amazon’s new health and wellness category in the early 2000s,” Gould said.

Helping him to play a pivotal role in Amazon history was Jeff Fernandez, who then worked as a buyer at Amazon and belonged to the team that was stocking Amazon’s new sports nutrition category.

“Jeff, who is now NPI president, needed products, and I had the contacts with major brands throughout the U.S.,” Gould said.

”It was a perfect match.”

That partnership continues today with Fernandez bringing his years of experience as a buyer for Amazon and Walmart to help NPI’s clients.

“Jeff and I have accomplished a lot,” Gould said. “There is, however, a lot more to accomplish.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment