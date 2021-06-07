Gift dad the Verizon 5G experience this Father’s Day

Great deals on our best 5G tech on the 5G network dad deserves

Shop this offer - https://vz.to/2bvGXyl

What you need to know:

Gift dad the experience of Verizon 5G, with deals on our best 5G phones and an array of accessories

Buy dad one of our best 5G phones and get one on us with select unlimited plans

Plus, premium content and entertainment on the Verizon 5G network dad deserves



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Father’s Day just a few short weeks away, let Verizon help you show your dad just how amazing you think he is. Your dad deserves the best — one of our best 5G phones on the best network, an experience only available on Verizon. And we’ve got handsome deals that both you and dad will love.

Buy dad one of our best 5G phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, and get one on us with select unlimited plans. Plus, we'll give you $600 to help cover your cost to switch two lines1 . Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are included2 when you upgrade to Play More and Get More Unlimited plans. And, you’ll get one year of Discovery+ on us3 (then $6.99/mo).

To complement dad’s new phone, Verizon has a variety of accessories to choose from like earphones , smartwatches , phone cases and charging packs. And for his entertainment, we have the best in gaming controllers , VR headsets , Bluetooth speakers, connected home products and more.

What’s more, we have immersive experiences that get dad even closer to his interests via the Multi-View Experience and AR Pro Interactive mobile apps, which respectively provide front row seats to top performances, such as Cirque du Soleil, and augmented reality lessons from 3-D holograms of professional athletes, such as pro golfer Tony Finau. The free apps can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple app stores.

The 5G network dad deserves.

Gift dad the experience of Verizon 5G. With 5G Ultra Wideband now available in parts of more than 75 cities, 13 airports and 60+ stadiums and arenas, and 5G Nationwide available to more than 230 million people in over 2,700 cities, he’ll stay connected on the go.

Using 5G Ultra Wideband, dad can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, giving him the potential to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, videoconference and collaborate on the go in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive experiences never before available wirelessly.

For your dad, your grad, and everyone else in your life.

Whether you’re honoring dad, the graduate in your life, or anyone else, Verizon has the tech to fit their unique needs.

There are a variety of promotions, including the Biggest Upgrade Ever and our Father’s day deals , to choose from to get the most value possible. Visit one of our stores or Verizon.com to get your gifts today.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans & port-in per phone req’d. 1st phone: Less $300 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks). 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser value: Less $300 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $1000 promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.

2 The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+. Must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.21. Access content from each service separately, and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. One offer per eligible Verizon account. © 2021 Disney and its related affiliates.

3 12 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) from time of enrollment (enroll with Verizon by 8.19.21); then auto-renews at $6.99+ tax/mo. after promo period ends unless you cancel w/Verizon (for NM residents, discovery+ (ad-free) ends automatically after 12mos). Cancel anytime. One offer/eligible Verizon account. Add'l terms apply. © 2021 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.