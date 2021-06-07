“Change Without the Pain” Exclusive New Masterclass for Entrepreneurs From Neon Juno

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change is complex and messy - and that’s because people focus only on the end goal and not the process. Understanding the process and working on one’s shortcomings can help make new transitions and changes much simpler and smoother. “Change Without the Pain” is one such masterclass from Neon Juno that helps people learn the step-by-step process they can take to put more thought in and 10x their impact.

Change Without the Pain is a course designed for high achievers who desire to unlock their true potential and maximize performance. The program teaches people how they can weave in elements that will keep their team change-hungry and always growing. This is a masterclass in the leadership ask and how to inspire others.

What is the “Change Without the Pain” Masterclass?

In seven modules, members are taken through proven methods to help them supercharge their own influence and unblock their team so that they embrace change and deliver results that get noticed. In a day, members gain knowledge that’s condensed from decades of leadership and management experience including leading 7 figure businesses and influencing billions in spending. Think of this program as a mentorship in change management. What can one expect from Change Without the Pain Masterclass?

You’ll have lifetime access to all of the course materials (including updates and upgrades throughout the years).

You get access to all the modules and lessons on day one with the same self-coaching materials and workbooks that the private coaching offers.

You won’t have to make all of the same mistakes that beginners do because you’ll get the inside track on what it takes to truly inspire people to show up.

You’ll discover the mystery behind motivation and how with a few simple tweaks you can maximize your influence. All of the practical tools to amplify your message through great communication will be at your fingertips!

It’s all in there and even better it’s not full of jargon. You’re getting the best business models and psychology while increasing your authority and not just boosting your vocabulary!

You’ll be supported through the process, learning hidden secrets and pitfalls about change.

Conclusion

The Change Without the Pain Masterclass is designed for leaders who want to achieve results faster, help their team thrive, and take them that little bit further outside their comfort zone so that they can fly. Enrolling in this program ensures leaders come out of the process informed and excited and ready to inject that motivation directly into their team, becoming an unstoppable agent for change!

