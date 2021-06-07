Goldstar Begins Diamond Drilling On Its Anctil Property in Québec, Canada

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that its first phase diamond drilling program has begun. The contractor is mobilized and currently drilling the first hole.



Goldstar has awarded the drilling contract to Les Forages Pelletier Ltd. from Val d’Or Québec. The planned program will consist of between 10 to 12 holes totalling 2,500 metres.

Next steps

Assay results will be reported once they are received, validated, and compiled and the Corporation will closely monitor the delivery of assays.

David Crevier, CEO comments “Goldstar is very pleased to begin its first phase drilling program on the Anctil property. The newly interpreted northeast structure opens up the considerable potential of this target and the previously flown VTEM on this property has enabled us to select the best targets to drill.”

Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., a consultant of the Corporation. Mr. Moreau is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

