Cortes Campers is Officially in Production with its 17-ft All Molded Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer

Cortes Campers has started production on its 17-ft RV travel trailer at its manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio. Customers can order direct from Cortes Campers in Cleveland or from any of its authorized dealers. These 17-ft recreational vehicles use state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, the highest quality marine materials, and our advanced technology in molded aluminized fiberglass construction. cortescampers.com



EUCLID, Ohio, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortes Campers, a division of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), is officially open for business and is accepting $2,500 deposits on its new 17-ft RV Travel Trailer with the balance due on delivery. The current delivery lead time for a 17-ft travel trailer is estimated at 6-8 weeks from the time an order is received.

​“The US Lighting Group and Cortes Campers are ecstatic to announce we are in production with our ‘no wood’ 17-ft RV travel trailer. Cortes Campers RV travel trailers feature state-of-the-art molded biaxial fiberglass for strength, durability, and longevity, lasting more than twice as long as most RVs on the road today,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group.



Mr. Spivak continues, “We are excited about the new exterior and interior designs that include double or twin bed nighttime floor plans for ease of sleeping for people of all ages. These luxurious travel trailers come fully equipped with high-end luxury Furrion appliances, not found in other campers of this size. Cortes Campers are approximately 50% lighter, much stronger, and smarter compared to anything currently in the marketplace.”

The luxurious travel trailers and campers include additional storage space, windows, appliances, and the latest technology to monitor essential energy sources. Customers can choose from our color palette of marine gelcoat colors for both the interior and exterior for the 17-ft travel trailer. To complement Cortes Campers Direct Sales efforts, the company is establishing its own Dealer network of exclusive licensed distributors.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) is a holding company that currently consists of Cortes Campers, a revolutionary manufacturer of recreational vehicles utilizing vacuum infusion and the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. Fusion X Marine is boat manufacturer and franchisor that is in the process of selling worldwide mini powerboat rental franchises to fill an untapped niche. Futuro Houses plans to manufacture composite off grid houses for the tiny house market. The companies have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. All divisions are in the process of setting up worldwide exclusive territory sales distribution networks. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.