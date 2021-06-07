NATIONAL NETWORK OF BLACK MUSEUMS TO RELEASE THEIR SECOND VIRTUAL JUNETEENTH: LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING

Memphis, TN, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 18 at 11:00AM CDT, the National Civil Rights Museum will virtually join nine leading Black museums and historical institutions from coast to coast for BLKFREEDOM.org to commemorate Juneteenth, the day that the Emancipation Proclamation was officially enforced, ending enslavement in Texas. The annual collaboration has produced a film documenting the national exploration of the deep-rooted anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” through the eyes of historic museums and anthropologists from across the United States. The film will premiere on partnering sites starting June 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM CDT / 12:00 PM EDT.

BLKFREEDOM.org will commemorate the anniversary of Juneteenth. Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, when union soldier, Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. This announcement was more than two and half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The virtual event will explore the historical influences on the evolution of being black in America using the context of the national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. Streaming audiences globally will explore the pride of over 200 years of Gullah culture, perseverance of Little Africa through Black Laws, tenacity through industry and pop culture in Detroit, and resiliency during the COVID Era. Additional performances will feature the African American Cultural Ensemble (ACE), West African Dance, and poetry.

BLKFREEDOM.org is a combined effort between America's Black Holocaust Museum (Milwaukee, WI), Amistad Research Center of Tulane University (New Orleans, Louisiana), August Wilson African American Cultural Center (Pittsburg, PA), California African American Museum (Los Angeles, CA), Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History (Detroit, MI), Harvey Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture (Charlotte, NC), Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park (Hilton Head Island, SC), National Civil Rights Museum (Memphis TN), Northwest African American Museum (Seattle, WA), and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center (Cincinnati, OH). This collaborative program will explore the meaning and relevance of “freedom”, “justice” and “democracy”. For more information about collaborative partners, visit blkfreedom.org.

