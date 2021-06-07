Associa Tennessee Hires John Patrick Shorter as Business Development Manager

Brentwood, TX, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Tennessee recently named John Patrick Shorter as the branch’s newest business development manager.

A client relations expert with more than 15 years of cross-industry experience providing client-focused solutions and services, Mr. Shorter joins the Associa Tennessee team with a wealth of customer service and business development expertise. His professional experience includes previous positions as a sales executive, account executive, business operations manager, and most recently as the founder and president of his own public relations firm, which offers creative strategies, branding, and leadership solutions through campaign and marketing management for political, business, and nonprofit clients.

Skilled in marketing and brand management and with proficiency in building strong relationships with business partners, peers, and key stakeholders, Mr. Shorter will focus on strengthening client connections, maximizing engagement, and stimulating branch growth for Associa Tennessee.

“John’s exceptional business acumen and passion for helping clients reach their goals makes him the perfect new addition to the Associa Tennessee team,” stated Mary Herrick, CMCA®, Associa Tennessee president. “His leadership, business development knowledge, and relationship management skills will be an instrumental asset as we continue to expand our community outreach and our client relations efforts.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa