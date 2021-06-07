ConcordRENTS Raising Minimum Wage to $20 per Hour

MAITLAND, Fla., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConcordRENTS, the leading affordable multifamily-housing provider in Central Florida, announced plans to increase the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $20 per hour. ConcordRENTS has been a leader in providing a living wage to its employees since initially adopting a $15 per hour minimum wage in 2019.



ConcordRENTS will again challenge this standard by increasing its living wage by $1.00/hour per year over each of the next five years to ensure no full-time employee is making less than $20.00 per hour by 2026. The organization is proud to make this ongoing investment in its valued employees.

“We want to acknowledge our employees for their efforts in caring for our residents and the communities in which they reside, especially despite the constraints presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jonathan Thomas, President of ConcordRENTS. “There will also be ample opportunity in the interim for hard working employees already near this wage to continue to earn increasing levels of compensation and positions of increasing opportunity,” he added.

ConcordRENTS is comprised of over 600 employees who are committed to providing a quality housing experience for their residents. Employees are recognized for their commitment through annual merit increases, which continued unimpeded throughout COVID, company-subsidized health insurance, and extensive training opportunities that foster career advancement.

As it is important for each employee to plan for a financially secure future, ConcordRENTS offers a rich 401-K program that includes a company match of up to $5,250 per year. Beginning in 2022, the program will be further enhanced to offer a company match of 150% on the first $1,000 invested by an eligible employee, while continuing with existing matching levels for additional contributions made.

In addition to its commitment to employees, ConcordRENTS has been a stalwart in providing exceptional housing to its approximate 46,000 residents in Florida, including over 29,000 residents enjoying below market rents offered through their extensive network of affordable housing. ConcordRENTS has further demonstrated its commitment to those in need by collaborating with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and donating $200,000 over the last year.

If you would like to learn more about ConcordRENTS and its commitment to employees and the community, visit ConcordRENTS.com

Media Contact:

Ammon Smith

Ammon.Smith@ConcordRENTS.com

407.741-8629