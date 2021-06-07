Jasper Hotel set to open June 24 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Hotel, the new 125-room upscale boutique hotel in thriving downtown Fargo, North Dakota, will open its doors June 24. Located in the heart of downtown Fargo, guests of Jasper Hotel can expect stunning localized design and guest-focused service.



“The opening of Jasper Hotel and Rosewild restaurant in the RDO Tower is the capstone of the many investments made over the last 10 years transforming downtown Fargo into a regional destination,” said Mike Allmendinger, president of Kilbourne Group. “The hotel and the restaurant’s bar, café and dining will be an amazing addition to the many unique experiences of downtown Fargo.”

Celebrating Fargo’s roots, Jasper Hotel pays homage to Jasper B. Chapin, Fargo’s third mayor and well-known hotelier in the early days of Fargo, who embodied the spirit of adventure and hospitality that Fargo was founded upon. Guests will see Jasper Chapin’s mark of red accents that is a nod to his signature red bowtie, and embroidery inspired by his beloved wife, Emma. Regarded by some as the “Father of Fargo,” Chapin dreamed of building a place where both travelers and locals could experience what he loved so much about Fargo, and Jasper Hotel continues that dream.

Jasper Hotel, an Aparium Hotel Group property, is deeply rooted in the traditions and energy of downtown Fargo, and that translates to authentic experiences for every guest. Jasper Hotel brings a collaboration of local vendors, innovators, and artists in the community together and will serve as a launching pad for the city’s many artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs while serving as a gathering spot for visitors and locals alike.

The unique layout of the hotel is woven throughout the 18-story mixed-use building, starting at the ground level where locals and guests are immediately welcomed to Rosewild, the flagship restaurant and lounge featuring an open wood burning hearth oven. Jasper Hotel offers over 4,500 square feet of event space including the 250-person Continental Ballroom surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and a beautiful outdoor terrace. Guestrooms and suites start at the ninth floor and offer unparalleled views of the metro area and the plains beyond.

Rosewild will be a truly unique dining experience. Rustic yet refined, Rosewild honors and elevates Dakotan sensibilities and rural Nordic foraging, butchery, and fermentation techniques. Rosewild’s menu was created with a strong focus on the region’s abundant agriculture and traditional Nordic cooking practices, including the signature wood-burning hearth. Rosewild’s executive chef, Austin Covert, will highlight local farmers, ranchers, and other partners with seasonal menus cooked over open flame.

Rosewild’s bar, café and lounge will showcase Nordic-inspired renditions of classic cocktails and a curated selection of local craft beers, ciders, and spirits. Guests can gather with friends to enjoy a warm and sunny day on the outdoor patio or around the fireplace overlooking the skating rink in the winter. Rosewild will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with weekend brunch.

Mary Orlando, general manager of Jasper Hotel, has built a team of talented hospitality and culinary professionals to bring this upscale boutique hotel to life. With award-winning properties across the United States including the Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis, Orlando and her team recruited employees and provided signature service training that embrace Aparium Hotel Group’s culture of “unearthing the amazing moments unique to every city.”

“Jasper Hotel captures the wonderful spirit of downtown Fargo and will deliver a unique level of service to the region,” said Orlando. “We look forward to welcoming our guests to Jasper Hotel, where they can experience the true character of Fargo’s past, authenticity of the present, and anticipation of an inspired future.”

Jasper Hotel is focused on leisure travelers this summer – with a curated offer featuring the perfect three-day itinerary and a guest room package that includes a fully stocked cooler of beverages and snacks.

Fargo’s Jasper Hotel opens to the guests on June 24, 2021. Reservations for rooms and event spaces can be found at www.jasperfargo.com with rates starting at $169.

About Jasper Hotel

Jasper Hotel is an upscale boutique hotel and event space in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. Here you get the best of both worlds: the timeless, friendly spirit of a Midwestern city housed within an elegant, contemporary space. The restaurant, lounge, and café, Rosewild, offers guests rustic-Nordic cuisine inspired by and sourced from the abundant Plains. Jasper Hotel pairs the heartfelt warmth of the Midwest with the elegance of a modern hotel.

About Aparium Hotel Group

Established in 2012 and led by founder Mario Tricoci, Aparium Hotel Group is a pioneer in the lifestyle hotel industry with individually unique, awe-inspiring, award-winning independent hotels in distinct yet underserved markets across the U.S. Inspired by the concept of “trans-local hospitality” and a desire to provide an important catalyst in the resurgence of many great American cities, Aparium Hotel Group creates memorable stays and cultural connectivity with top-of-market, design forward, locally relevant and dynamically programmed hotels and restaurants that are a destination for discerning travelers and locals alike. The hotels feature elevated services and amenities, with locally curated food and beverage programming, celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of each community and ultimately ingraining each hotel into the fabric of the cities they inhabit.

Aparium Hotel Group is a vertically integrated owner and operator of 10 hotel properties across the U.S. including The Pontchartrain Hotel (New Orleans, LA), Surety Hotel (Des Moines, IA), Hotel Haya (Tampa, FL), Crossroads Hotel (Kansas City, MO), Detroit Foundation Hotel (Detroit, MI), The MC Hotel (Montclair, NJ), Hewing Hotel (Minneapolis, MN), Hu. Hotel (Memphis, TN), Daxton Hotel (Birmingham, MI), Clayton Members Club & Hotel (Denver, CO) and several projects in various stages of development. For more information about Aparium Hotel Group, please visit aparium.com.

