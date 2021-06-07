Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Second Quarter 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of second quarter 2021.
For Yellow less-than-truckload, the percent change 2021 from 2020:
|Shipments per Workday
|Weight per Shipment
|Tonnage per Workday
|Revenue per Hundredweight(a)
|Revenue per Shipment(a)
|April
|21.4%
|1.8%
|23.7%
|11.8%
|13.9%
|May
|8.3%
|0.5%
|8.9%
|18.4%
|19.0%
|QTD
|14.7%
|1.2%
|16.0%
|15.1%
|16.4%
(a) Includes fuel surcharge
About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.
Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.
