Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Second Quarter 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of second quarter 2021.

For Yellow less-than-truckload, the percent change 2021 from 2020:

 Shipments per WorkdayWeight per ShipmentTonnage per WorkdayRevenue per Hundredweight(a)Revenue per Shipment(a)
April21.4%1.8%23.7%11.8%13.9%
May8.3%0.5%8.9%18.4%19.0%
QTD14.7%1.2%16.0%15.1%16.4%

(a) Includes fuel surcharge

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

