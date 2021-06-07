Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Second Quarter 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of second quarter 2021.



For Yellow less-than-truckload, the percent change 2021 from 2020:

Shipments per Workday Weight per Shipment Tonnage per Workday Revenue per Hundredweight(a) Revenue per Shipment(a) April 21.4% 1.8% 23.7% 11.8% 13.9% May 8.3% 0.5% 8.9% 18.4% 19.0% QTD 14.7% 1.2% 16.0% 15.1% 16.4%

(a) Includes fuel surcharge



About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

