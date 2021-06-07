Aehr Test Systems to Participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2021

FREMONT, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Ken Spink are scheduled to participate in the 13th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually this year on June 15, 2021.



“We look forward to discussing our semiconductor wafer level and singulated die test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve with investors,” said Mr. Erickson. “Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving yield and reliability of semiconductors, and devices such as silicon carbide semiconductors used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D and other sensors used in mobile and wearable applications, which are expected to be significant revenue drivers for our products this fiscal year and next.”

About The 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 11 of the participating management teams from 9:00 a.m. until 5:15p.m. EDT on June 15th.

The 15 management teams collectively hosting the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021 currently include:

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Advance registration and company meeting selection is required. Last day for registration is June 10, 2021.

RSVP Contacts for 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021

To RSVP for the Virtual CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .

