Design Therapeutics to Participate in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a biotechnology company developing treatments for degenerative genetic disorders, today reported that João Siffert, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.



The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.designtx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on a platform of gene targeted chimera (GeneTAC™) small molecules. Our GeneTAC molecules are designed to either turn on or turn off a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. The company’s lead program is focused on the treatment of Friedreich ataxia, followed by a program in myotonic dystrophy type-1 and discovery efforts for multiple other serious degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

