PLBY Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

LOS ANGELES, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by PLBY Group. In addition, PLBY Group expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



PLBY Group intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the proposed offering to fund future growth, including potential future acquisitions, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Canaccord Genuity and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Roth Capital Partners, Chardan, Craig-Hallum and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110, by email at prospectus@cgf.com or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. ("PLBY Group") connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy, “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the terms of the proposed offering and the completion, timing, size and use of net proceeds of the proposed offering. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the registration statement on Form S-1 related to the proposed offering filed with the SEC, as well as PLBY Group’s other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent PLBY Group’s views only as of the date of this press release and not PLBY Group’s views as of any subsequent date and should not be unduly relied upon. PLBY Group undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in PLBY Group’s expectations, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Investors: investors@plbygroup.com

Media: press@plbygroup.com