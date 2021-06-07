AFCEA Proud to Announce New Board Chairman, Vice Chairwoman, and Executive Committee members

Fairfax, VA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chairman and Vice Chairwoman to the association’s Board of Directors, in addition to newly appointed members of the association’s Executive Committee.

Lt. Gen. William Bender, USAF (Ret.), has been elected as the Chairman of the Board. Gen. Bender is Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts & Government Relations at Leidos. Before retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Gen. Bender led a distinguished career and served as the service’s Chief Information Officer from 2014 to 2017. He succeeds DeEtte Gray, President of U.S. Operations for CACI International.

“DeEtte served during a time like no other in recent history, and AFCEA is profoundly grateful for her leadership, support, guidance, energy and optimism during the pandemic,” said AFCEA CEO Lt. Gen. Robert M. Shea, USMC (Ret.).

Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence, USA (Ret.), has been elected as the board’s Vice Chairwoman. Gen. Lawrence is Managing Director at Accenture Federal Services, Armed Services Lead.

“The members of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee are dedicated and esteemed leaders who bring extensive and diverse experience and commitment to helping AFCEA meet the needs of its members,” Gen. Shea said. “We are excited to harness their knowledge and energy into furthering our mission.” AFCEA also congratulates members of the Executive Committee, Class of 2023:

Richard Ambrose Lockheed Martin Chris Bailey Amazon Web Services Scott Barnett Lumen Technologies Jane Brightwell Walker and Associates Dr. Charles Clancy The MITRE Corporation Sonya Cork Verizon LTG Bruce Crawford, USA (Ret.) Jacobs Amy Fadida A.M. Fadida Consulting LTG Robert Ferrell, USA (Ret.) World Wide Technology COL Ken Harrison, USA (Ret.) L3 Harris Josh Jackson SAIC Beth McGrath Deloitte MG Jennifer Napper, USA (Ret.) Peraton Brian O'Donnell Carahsoft Technology Corporation Leigh Palmer GDIT Lewis Shepherd VMWARE/GMU Wolfgang Taubert German MoD CIO Staff BG Andrew Twomey, USA (Ret.) ManTech Leendart Van Bochoven IBM Alphonse (Al) Whitmore BAE Systems Kathleen Victory, Esq. Fletcher Heald and Hildreth Alisha Kelly Trace Systems

A complete list of AFCEA’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee members, to include the Class of 2022, is available online.

