AFCEA Proud to Announce New Board Chairman, Vice Chairwoman, and Executive Committee members

Industry leaders from small, medium, and large technology companies to help lead AFCEA into an extraordinary future.

Fairfax, VA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chairman and Vice Chairwoman to the association’s Board of Directors, in addition to newly appointed members of the association’s Executive Committee.  

Lt. Gen. William Bender, USAF (Ret.), has been elected as the Chairman of the Board. Gen. Bender is Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts & Government Relations at Leidos. Before retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Gen. Bender led a distinguished career and served as the service’s Chief Information Officer from 2014 to 2017. He succeeds DeEtte Gray, President of U.S. Operations for CACI International.

“DeEtte served during a time like no other in recent history, and AFCEA is profoundly grateful for her leadership, support, guidance, energy and optimism during the pandemic,” said AFCEA CEO Lt. Gen. Robert M. Shea, USMC (Ret.).

Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence, USA (Ret.), has been elected as the board’s Vice Chairwoman. Gen. Lawrence is Managing Director at Accenture Federal Services, Armed Services Lead.

“The members of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee are dedicated and esteemed leaders who bring extensive and diverse experience and commitment to helping AFCEA meet the needs of its members,” Gen. Shea said. “We are excited to harness their knowledge and energy into furthering our mission.”   AFCEA also congratulates members of  the Executive Committee, Class of 2023:

 

Richard AmbroseLockheed Martin
Chris BaileyAmazon Web Services
Scott BarnettLumen Technologies
Jane BrightwellWalker and Associates
Dr. Charles ClancyThe MITRE Corporation
Sonya CorkVerizon
LTG Bruce Crawford, USA (Ret.)Jacobs
Amy FadidaA.M. Fadida Consulting
LTG Robert Ferrell, USA (Ret.)World Wide Technology
COL Ken Harrison, USA (Ret.)L3 Harris
Josh JacksonSAIC
Beth McGrathDeloitte
MG Jennifer Napper, USA (Ret.)Peraton
Brian O'DonnellCarahsoft Technology Corporation
Leigh PalmerGDIT
Lewis ShepherdVMWARE/GMU
Wolfgang TaubertGerman MoD CIO Staff
BG Andrew Twomey, USA (Ret.)ManTech
Leendart Van BochovenIBM
Alphonse (Al) WhitmoreBAE Systems
Kathleen Victory, Esq.Fletcher Heald and Hildreth
Alisha KellyTrace Systems

 A complete list of AFCEA’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee members, to include the Class of 2022, is available online.

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.

 

        









    

        
