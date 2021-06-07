Hip Natural Mama’s “Health & Wellness Coaching” Program For Moms

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re a busy mom juggling a million things every day, you know that maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle is no easy task. Briana Ellison, founder of Hip Natural Mama, and a sought-after Health Coach and Reiki Practitioner, offers a “Health & Wellness Coaching” program for Moms. She is known for helping busy moms create healthy habits so that they can show up better for themselves and their families.



Her most well-known program is an easy-to-follow system that is designed specifically for Moms who want to keep their families happy and healthy. Everything she teaches in her coaching practice comes from her own experiences, her integrative nutrition training, and the amazing Moms she works with.

Hip Natural Mama’s Health & Wellness Program

After becoming a mother six years ago, Briana Ellison (@HipNaturalMama) experienced firsthand just how challenging it was to keep her mind and body healthy while raising young children.

This led her down a path of discovery to uncover how to create the healthiest environment for herself and her family. Eventually, after trying countless combinations of how she approached cooking, eating, meditation, mindfulness, and more, she found her answers. Her family could now eat the best foods and live their best lives without it being complicated or expensive. Through this holistic journey, she eventually found true happiness, health, and balance. A Foodie herself, a large part of what Briana teaches is centered around food. In her programs, Briana works with her clients to transform the way they feel about food. She doesn’t believe in restrictive diets or calorie counting; Rather, she teaches her clients to eat tastier, healthy foods, which leaves less room for processed junk.

In Briana’s private and 8-week group coaching programs, she walks her clients through a step- by-step process that is designed to help them achieve a profound mind and body transformation. She helps them literally rewire their brain, change their daily habits, and teaches them how to move through energy blockages and stuck emotions. Her unique approach combines nutrition, neuroscience, and Reiki healing.

For those who are not familiar with Reiki, it is a sacred healing modality that calms the nervous system, balances energy centers, and helps the body heal.

Briana uses this sacred healing modality to reduce stress and anxiety, energetically cleanse her client’s bodies, and heal their chakras, emotions, and physical body. Through her years of coaching, she has found energy work to be one of the most powerful ways to help her clients.

Briana’s programs offer Moms the chance to:

Lose weight

Have less bloating and digestive issues

Learn how to process stress and anxiety better

Feel more confident

Learn how to cook healthy meals for themselves and their children

Understand the true value of self-care

Have more patience and quality time with their kids



Briana believes that every Mom out there is made for more, and she’s confident that she can get them the results they truly deserve from the inside out.

To learn more about Briana and her coaching, visit HipNaturalMama.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3964814-747b-4fab-832e-2b6b35112e64