Vista Announces Successful Completion of Financial Restructuring and New Leadership for Its Board and Executive Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V SandCo, LLC ("Vista" or the “Company”), formerly Vista Proppants and Logistics, LLC and dba Vista Sand, today announced that following its successful emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings in November, Steve Herron was named Executive Chairman of Vista’s Board of Directors. The Company also announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the hiring of Michael (“Mike”) Miclette as President and Tony Curcio as Executive Vice President of Sales. Messrs. Herron, Miclette and Curcio join long-time Vista leaders Kristin Smith, Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Fleet, Executive Vice President of Operations.



During his career, Mr. Herron has founded and built several successful businesses revolving around large scale industrial sand supply and distribution. He is a licensed geologist and has spoken and published extensively on the geology of industrial minerals, sustainable development, stakeholder engagement and urban resource development. Mr. Herron has been credited with the geologic discovery of the first regional sand play in Nebraska, the first pure play sand logistics company, and he was the first geologist to commercialize the West Texas Sandhills. The commercialization of the Sandhills is considered one of the most significant discoveries of oilfield minerals in the past several decades. Mr. Herron earned a Bachelor of Arts in Geology from Hanover College, a Master of Science in Geology from Ball State University, and a Certificate in Strategic Marketing Management from Harvard Business School.

Mr. Herron commented, “I am pleased to join Vista’s Board and look forward to working closely with the Board and executive leadership team as we capitalize on our new strategic vision of primarily focusing on sand production at our three Texas-based mines. Our successful financial restructuring has significantly improved our balance sheet and provides important flexibility as we identify and execute on opportunities to strategically grow our business in the energy and industrial sectors. The Board is pleased to have Mike join Vista as President and believe his extensive leadership experience in industrial minerals will serve the Company well as we focus on providing our customers with quality products from our footprint of mines that are strategically located near a number of prolific oil and gas producing regions.”

Mr. Miclette has more than 27 years of engineering, operations management and leadership development experience in industrial minerals having worked in Ohio, Michigan, Colorado, California and Texas. He most recently served as Director of Operations for Pioneer Sands LLC, a subsidiary of Pioneer Natural Resources.

“I am pleased to join the Vista team and appreciate the confidence of Steve and the other members of the Board as we redefine our core focus primarily to the production of high-quality, fine grade sand,” said Mr. Miclette. “We look forward to continuing to leverage the cost advantages afforded as a regional producer as we provide our customers a wide, in-demand product offering. We also remain focused on pursuing attractive opportunities to further diversify and promote the long-term sustainability of our business.”

Mr. Curcio is a senior sales executive with proven experience in driving growth, development and sustainability for various organizations within the oilfield industry, and has a deep knowledge of the industry’s supply chain, material handling, logistics services and regulations. He most recently served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Silica Services, LLC. Prior to that, Mr. Curcio served as National Sales Manager for Hi-Crush, Inc. (formerly Hi-Crush LMS LLC).

Separately, Vista announced that it recently moved its corporate offices to 6050 Southwest Blvd, Suite 300, Fort Worth, Texas 76109. The respective addresses for the Company’s field offices remain unchanged.

