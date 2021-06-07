Dallas SEO Agency KISS PR Releases Google Core Web Vitals Update in a Newly Published Resource

Dallas, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qamar Zaman, SEO Consultant at KISS PR, has shared the recent core web vitals update in a recently published blog post. He has also published a comprehensive guide on how website owners can survive Google’s Core Web Vitals Update (Page Experience Update), happening less than two weeks from now.



The most recent update is about Google lowering the threshold for a good core web vitals score for Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS).

“Search Engine land recently reported that Google had lowered its Core Web Vitals score threshold. Website owners can now see an improvement of their CLS metric in their Google Search Console report. This progress happened less than two weeks before the announced roll-out of the Google Page Experience Update,” Zaman wrote.

Zaman shared that according to Google, this latest improvement is made to show a more accurate representation of layout shifts on a web page.

Last April, Google announced that they would be rolling out the most-awaited Page Experience algorithm update starting mid-June this year. It’s not a one-time roll-out but a gradual process completed by the end of August.

Zaman and his SEO team encourage every website owner to be prepared for this coming algorithm update as it may affect their search rankings.

“This ranking update rewards websites with excellent user experience, and Google emphasized that page experience is one of the many factors they consider,” Zaman explained.

According to Zaman, once the update is rolled out, Google will use Page Experience signals when ranking websites.

“Another significant change that comes with the Page Experience roll-out is that AMP format will no longer be required for websites to appear on Google’s Top Stories carousel,” Zaman added.

“These changes will also happen on the Google News app. Non-amp content is expected to power the core experience of the Google News app and news.google.com. Because of these changes, Google won’t show the AMP badge icon anymore to indicate AMP content,” Zaman further explained.

Zaman also wrote about the addition of the Page Experience report in Google Search Console.

“With the Page Experience update roll-out, Google has also introduced the Page Experience report in Search Console. This report provides website owners actionable insights to improve their website’s page experience.”

Since the roll-out will start in the middle of June, Zaman said there is still ample time to fix any problem that causes a website’s poor page experience.

“Our experienced Google Search experts here at KISS PR can help website owners, especially those who are not tech-savvy, fix their website to increase its core web vitals score,” Zaman shared optimistically.

