Zymergen to Present at Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofacturing leader Zymergen today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference.



Zymergen’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 9th at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time/2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.zymergen.com/.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

