Mississippi Polymers, Inc. Issues Formal Statement in Response to United Steelworkers Strike at Corinth, MS Plant

Corinth, Mississippi, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississippi Polymers, Inc. (“Mississippi Polymers” or the “Company”), a family owned and operated plastic film manufacturer, today issued a formal statement in response to the United Steelworkers (“USW”) decision to strike at the Company’s Corinth, Mississippi plant on June 4th, 2021. Mississippi Polymers also wishes to address and correct certain statements made through a United Steelworkers-issued Press Release on June 5, 2021, as well as claims and information presented on the USW website regarding this matter.



Mississippi Polymers would like to clearly state that this formal response should in no way be construed as an attempt to negotiate with the United Steelworkers through the press or social media. The Company is issuing this statement to go on the record and set right the sequence of events leading up the USW strike:

Mississippi Polymers did NOT lock out the United Steelworkers. The United Steelworkers chose to strike around 12 Noon CT on Friday, June 4, 2021.





lock out the United Steelworkers. The United Steelworkers chose to strike around 12 Noon CT on Friday, June 4, 2021. At approximately 1 pm CT on Friday, June 4, 2021, the United Steelworkers posted a message instructing members of Local 759L to check their individual voicemail and text message to receive their picket line assignment.





The agreement with the United Steelworkers expired at midnight CT on June 4, 2021. Each member of the bargaining unit will be paid by the Company through expiration in accordance with the agreement.





Mississippi Polymers appreciates the hard work and dedication of all of our employees and sincerely hopes a fair resolution may be reached soon.

About Mississippi Polymers

Mississippi Polymers is a family owned and operated plastic film manufacturer, primarily vinyl and polyolefin. We are proud of our Made in the U.S.A. manufacturing heritage, our team and are dedicated to providing valuable, cost-effective solutions that help our customers succeed.





United Steelworkers Local #759L message