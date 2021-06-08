Zweig Group 2021 Hot Firm List Announced

Fayetteville, AR, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group has announced the 2021 Hot Firm List, which honors the fastest growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. Firms are ranked based on three-year growth in revenue, by both percentage and dollar growth.

As part of today’s announcement, Zweig Group also revealed that capacity limits and restrictions were lifted for the in-person Elevate AEC and Awards Gala in Denver from November 3-5, 2021; fully restoring the conference, and bringing back the iconic black-tie awards gala honoring all of Zweig Group's award winners including the 2021 Hot Firm Awards.

“Celebration of purpose and performance has always been one of primary pillars of our annual conference. We are thrilled to be able to gather and celebrate growth after a year of so much uncertainty,” said Zweig Group CEO Chad Clinehens. “The 2021 Hot Firms are a confirmation of the vigor and resilience of the AEC industry.”

For the first time in four years, a new firm takes the number one spot on the list. Universal Engineering Sciences earned the title this year, with Anser Advisory coming in at number two, and Salas O’brien at number three. Rounding out the top five fastest growing AEC firms was Westwood Professional Services and LJA Engineering at number four and five respectively.

Winners will be celebrated at both the virtual and in-person versions of the Elevate AEC Conference. More info on these events can be accessed here. The complete list of the 2021 Hot Firm winners can be accessed here.