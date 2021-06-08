Zweig Group 2021 Best Firms To Work For Awards Announced

Fayetteville, AR, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Best Firms To Work For Awards, the largest employee experience survey in the architecture, engineering, environmental, planning, and construction (AEC) industry. The program, which honors outstanding workplaces at AEC firms, evaluates them on culture, workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development, and more – from both management and staff perspectives. Awards were given in multiple categories based on firm size and discipline.

Zweig Group also revealed that capacity limits and restrictions were lifted for the in-person, November 3-5, 2021 Elevate AEC and Awards Gala in Denver; fully restoring the conference which includes bringing back the iconic black-tie awards gala where the 2021 Best Firms To Work For Award winners will be honored.



Winners will also be featured in Zweig Group’s weekly management newsletter, The Zweig Letter, and Zweig Group’s other marketing channels.

“This is more than a contest, it is a powerful look at what the employee experience looks like in today’s AEC firm.” said Zweig Group CEO Chad Clinehens. “Firms can use this ranking and the data it yields as a powerful tool in the recruitment and retention of staff, which is the number one challenge for many AEC firms. The 2021 winners have a lot to be proud of, and tell the world that they are a best firm to work for.”

