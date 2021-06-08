ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Florin Resources Inc. (“Florin”) to amend the terms of the option and joint venture agreement (the “Option Agreement”) to acquire an interest in the Florin Gold Project covering 22,000 contiguous acres in the historic Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory, Canada (the “Florin Gold Project”), previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021.



The Option Agreement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Material amendments made to the Option Agreement include the following:

the Company’s first option, exercisable upon aggregate cash payments of $8,400,000 and aggregate share issuances of 4,200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“ Common Shares ”) to Florin, and incurring $20,000,000 of expenditures on the property within four years of the approval of the transaction by the TSXV (the “ Effective Date ”), will now result in the Company acquiring a 51% interest in the Florin Gold Project, rather than a 49% interest;





the expenditure requirements to exercise the first option now include a minimum of 5,000 metres in core drilling prior to the first anniversary of the Effective Date, rather than 10,000 metres;





if the Company exercises the first option and intends to exercise the second option, the Company shall issue 2,000,000 Common Shares to Florin; to exercise the second option the Company must complete a bankable feasibility study within three years;





the Company’s third option to acquire the remaining 15% net carried interest in the Florin Gold Project has been removed from the Option Agreement; and





the obligation to issue bonus Common Shares to Florin upon completion of a technical report identifying a specified threshold of gold in any mineral resources category has been removed from the Option Agreement.



The description of the foregoing is a summary only and is subject to the detailed provisions of the Option Agreement, as amended. The Option Agreement and a copy of the amendments are available for viewing on the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com.

About St James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol “LORD”, in the U.S. Market listed on the OTCQB under the trading symbol “LRDJF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “BVU3”. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well delineated geological theories, integrating all available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, and funding efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds both an option to acquire a 100% interest in 29 claims covering 1,791 acres in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.’s Queensway North project, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in central Newfoundland adjacent to Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake property. The Company also announced an Option and Joint Venture Agreement dated April 1, 2021, as amended, to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historic Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. This acquisition remains subject to TSXV approval. For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

George Drazenovic, CPA, CGA, MBA, CFA

St. James Gold Corp.

