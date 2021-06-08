English Finnish

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release 8 June 2021 at 8:30

Mikael Fryklund appointed Interim CEO of Enedo Plc from June 8, 2021

The Board of Directors of Enedo Plc has appointed Mikael Fryklund Interim CEO of Enedo

Plc. This appointment follows Vesa Leino´s decision to leave the company. Vesa will remain

to introduce Mikael to the customers and to the company.

Mikael Fryklund has been CEO of Hexpol AB (Publ, Large Cap) from 2017 to 2020, and

before that President of Trelleborg Industrial Solutions and member of Group Management

Trelleborg AB (Publ, Large Cap) from 2012 to 2017. Mikael has experience from other

management positions within the Trelleborg Group since 2002, and the Bosch Group. Mikael

holds a M.Sc. in Engineering and a B.Sc. in Business Administration, and he is born in 1963.

“With the recruitment of Mikael Fryklund, Enedo will have an Interim CEO with broad

international experience who has through his career successfully driven change and

improved the performance of various businesses. I am confident that Mikael with his senior

experience will accelerate the required improvements in Enedo”, says Olle Hulteberg,

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Enedo Plc.

