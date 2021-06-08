The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd will be traded ex dividend USD 0.14 as from today, 08.06.2021.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
| Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Oslo, NORWAY
The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd will be traded ex dividend USD 0.14 as from today, 08.06.2021.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act