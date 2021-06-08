English French





ASX Announcement

DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL REAPPOINTED AS PREFERRED SUPPLIER FOR DRONE DATA SERVICES IN SOUTH AFRICA BY SOUTH 32

Highlights:

Delta Drone International has been reappointed by a g lobal mining and metals company South 32 to manage its end-to-end a erial data services in South Africa

The renewed contract will commence in June 2021 for a five - year duration and will generate at least A $ 2 . 7 million in revenue

Under the contract, Delta Drone International will provide a range of aerial survey mapping solutions and real-time data collection services





08 May 2021 – Drones-as-a-service provider Delta Drone International (ASX:DLT) has secured a five-year contract renewal after being successfully reappointed as its aerial data services provider in South Africa by global mining and metals company, South 32 (ASX:S32).

The renewed agreement, worth at least A$2.7 million was signed after a successful six years of Delta Drone International providing its leading drones-as-a-service capabilities across mine surveying and real-time data collection services.

Delta Drone International CEO, Christopher Clark, said he is thrilled to be reappointed by its enterprise customer as their preferred data services provider:

“We are honoured to be reappointed by our long-standing enterprise customer, South 32, and look forward to delivering their real-time data needs through our fully integrated drone-as-a-service business for the years to come.

“This reappointment is a testament to our Rocketmine brand and our people on the ground servicing our mining customers every day. Having a tailored data solution specifically for the mining industry allows us to remove any challenges that come with aerial data collection such as rapid technology advancements and rules and regulations and allows our customers to focus on their core business operations.

“By offering a full fleet of state-of-the-art drones capable of a magnitude of data collection tasks, along with the latest software and fully qualified pilots, we can solve a range of challenges our mining customers face. Our ability to quickly pivot and provide services outside our core remit to solve additional data challenges is a real bonus for our customers and will become a must-have for businesses looking to outsource data services in the future.”

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Delta Drone International Limited.

-ENDS-

About Delta Drone International

Delta Drone International is a multinational drone-based data service and technology solutions provider for the mining, agricultural and engineering industries. It provides aerial surveying and mapping, security and surveillance, and blast monitoring and fragment analysis through a fully-outsourced service with AI and fast data turnaround that allows enterprise customers to focus on operations on the ground while Delta Drone International takes care of everything in the air.

It has in-house enabling proprietary technology, an R&D and integration centre and specialist expertise in designing, developing and providing best-in-class autonomous safety systems for commercial drone deliveries, drone flights for crowd monitoring and in urban areas, as well as ‘beyond visual line of sight’ (BVLOS) missions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.deltadrone.com/en/

