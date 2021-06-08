Prolongation of term of office of the member of the management board of AS Trigon Property Development

English Estonian

Due to the expiry of the term of office of the member of the management board of AS Trigon Property Development, Rando Tomingas, the supervisory board of AS Trigon Property Development decided to prolong the term of office of Rando Tomingas for an additional three-year term until 7 June 2024.

The management board of AS Trigon Property Development will continue to consist of one member.





Rando Tomingas

AS Trigon Property Development

Member of the management board

Phone: +372 66 79 200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com